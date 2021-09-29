Contentos (COS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.38 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $57.07 million and $10.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00119852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00167533 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,368,074 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

