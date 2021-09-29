Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $74.54. 4,376,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $77.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

