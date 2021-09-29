Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.04. Citigroup reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,560,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,685,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

