Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.