MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. MetLife reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MET traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MetLife by 22.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MetLife by 58.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.