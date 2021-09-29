Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.73. Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 85.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.