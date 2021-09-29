REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $63,285.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 456,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.