Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 1,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 209,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

