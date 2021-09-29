Nicholas Graham Sells 20,308 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nicholas Graham sold 726 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $13,910.16.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,347. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $545.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

