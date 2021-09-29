Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director Sells 19,332 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
