Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director Sells 19,332 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.