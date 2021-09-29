Jonathan W. Painter Sells 4,409 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KAI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.53. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.48 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kadant by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

