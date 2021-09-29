$1.23 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 4,317,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

