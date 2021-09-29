Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits Market Cap of $36.32 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00025988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00119894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00168124 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.