LunchMoney (LMY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 68.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $711,831.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00119894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00168124 BTC.

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,730,678 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

