Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $229.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.60 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $208.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $912.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.08 million to $927.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $982.19 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $9,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $120.55. 406,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.