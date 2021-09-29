$6.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the highest is $6.84 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $27.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $31.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

MOH stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.13. 163,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $171.40 and a 52 week high of $289.60.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

