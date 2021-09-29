Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.24. 205,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,476. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

