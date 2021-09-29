Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to “Hold”

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

BSIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 464,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

