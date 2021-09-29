Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.