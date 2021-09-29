Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 1,968,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

