Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

MBII traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,313. The company has a market cap of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. Research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,233 shares of company stock worth $101,236. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

