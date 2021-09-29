$525.66 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post sales of $525.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.40 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

ITRI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. 10,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,013 shares of company stock worth $1,125,152. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.