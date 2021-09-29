Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report sales of $342.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.70 million and the lowest is $277.70 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $75.53. 20,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

