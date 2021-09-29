Airbloc Price Reaches $0.0183 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $9,369.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00119634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00168958 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc's total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

