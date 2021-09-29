Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,985. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

