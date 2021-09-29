Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

