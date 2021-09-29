Ubex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $380,348.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $836,243.29 and approximately $380,348.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00024508 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00381902 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001162 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

