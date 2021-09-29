Dock (DOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.22 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Dock has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $55.69 million and $11.22 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00321525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011669 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 861,110,801 coins and its circulating supply is 723,161,043 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

