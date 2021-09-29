Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $230,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.