Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $5.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.83 billion and the highest is $5.91 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 239,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,539. The Southern has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

