$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.