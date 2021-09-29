Barclays Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 397,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,597. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

