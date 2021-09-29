Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $$1.27 on Wednesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.