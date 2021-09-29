SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $2,295,921. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

