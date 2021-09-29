COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.11

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 23804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -11.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

