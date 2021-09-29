Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,173. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.