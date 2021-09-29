Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report sales of $28.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 41,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.29.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

