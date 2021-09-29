$67.28 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $67.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.25 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HCKT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 2,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,790. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.