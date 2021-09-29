Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Hold

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

AOUT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 3,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,006. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

