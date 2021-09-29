AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,904. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

