GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GFL. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.62. 194,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,346. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.