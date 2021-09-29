Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $528.86 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 402,271 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.48% of CVS Health worth $528,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 257,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,771. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

