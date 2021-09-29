QLC Chain (QLC) Hits Market Cap of $5.77 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.77 million and $568,247.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 54,058.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00381827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.92 or 0.99932864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.04 or 0.06789009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.