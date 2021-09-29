Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 54,058.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00381827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.92 or 0.99932864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.04 or 0.06789009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

