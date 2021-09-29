Space Cow Boy Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $14,846.59 and approximately $4,073.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00171214 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

