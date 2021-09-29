Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $296,023.58

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $296,023.58 and $105.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

