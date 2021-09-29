Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce sales of $333.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.55 million. Monro posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,895. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 7.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Monro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

