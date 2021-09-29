Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 29,377 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $426,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.15. 142,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average of $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $442.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

