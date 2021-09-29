Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. 6,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,344. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

