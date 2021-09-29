CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.19

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.19 and last traded at $146.90, with a volume of 42078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

